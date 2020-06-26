Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Up 18.2%

Strikepoint Gold Inc (CVE:SKP) shot up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 615,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 134% from the average session volume of 263,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $4.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario, and Manitoba in Canada. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

