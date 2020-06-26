SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.11

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.11 and traded as low as $11.55. SUMITOMO CORP/S shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 54,743 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSUMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). SUMITOMO CORP/S had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SUMITOMO CORP/S will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMITOMO CORP/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

