Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.72

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.72 and traded as low as $10.81. Surrey Bancorp shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1,985 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $44.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70.

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides banking services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

