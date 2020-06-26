SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWGAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.
OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,726. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.
About SWATCH GRP AG/ADR
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
Featured Story: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWATCH GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.