SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWGAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,726. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.69%.

About SWATCH GRP AG/ADR

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

