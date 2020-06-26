Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.21

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.21 and traded as low as $12.95. Swedbank shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21.

About Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.