Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 4,316 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.1% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 39,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 161.3% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 33,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $43.71. 595,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,022,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

