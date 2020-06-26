Telemus Capital LLC Grows Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 78.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $2,557,338.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,609,513.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 404,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,841. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

