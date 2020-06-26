Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 149,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,605,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 65.7% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 510,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.47. 1,143,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,437. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $176.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.36.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

