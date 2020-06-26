Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,497,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

