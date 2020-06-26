Telemus Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Westrock by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westrock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the 1st quarter worth $587,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 510,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.50. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.