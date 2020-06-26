Telemus Capital LLC Sells 2,868 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $744,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,883 shares of company stock worth $99,999,851. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,892. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $324.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.89.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

