Telemus Capital LLC Sells 8,012 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 47,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,251,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,502. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.