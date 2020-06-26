Telemus Capital LLC Sells 8,760 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 45.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $237.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.94. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $244.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.92 and a 200-day moving average of $166.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.05.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.07, for a total transaction of $7,232,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $404,733.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,080.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,504 shares of company stock valued at $19,813,518 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

