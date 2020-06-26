TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TFII. CIBC raised shares of TFI International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from C$49.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$45.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$41.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$23.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$1,014,089.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,149,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$167,154,669.04. Insiders have sold a total of 353,235 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,180 in the last ninety days.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

