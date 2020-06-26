TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 315 ($4.01) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TI Fluid Systems to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 179 ($2.28) to GBX 206 ($2.62) in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 228.50 ($2.91).

TIFS stock traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 186.60 ($2.37). The stock had a trading volume of 82,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92. TI Fluid Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 117.80 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 282 ($3.59). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 200.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

