TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,315 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. 1,859,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,497,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.