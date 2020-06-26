TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,901 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $138,417,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,497,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

