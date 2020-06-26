Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.99

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.99 and traded as low as $13.65. Trakm8 shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 5,456 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $6.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.95.

Trakm8 Company Profile (LON:TRAK)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

