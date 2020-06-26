Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Enbridge (TSE:ENB) a C$50.00 Price Target

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a C$50.00 price target by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s current price.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.72.

ENB traded down C$0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching C$40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,750. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 billion and a PE ratio of 41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge has a one year low of C$33.06 and a one year high of C$57.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.21.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.85 billion.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

