Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $56.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Uniqure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Uniqure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.46.

Shares of QURE stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. Uniqure has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,881,250.00. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,044,829 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Uniqure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uniqure by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Analyst Recommendations for Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)

