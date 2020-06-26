Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniqure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Uniqure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.46.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Shares of Uniqure stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.89. 726,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33. Uniqure has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,829. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Uniqure by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uniqure by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Uniqure by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Uniqure by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.