UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $323.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 30,421 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,447,000. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.36. 871,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,155. The company has a market cap of $278.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.