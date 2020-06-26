Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 77,213 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,497,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

