Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Position Lifted by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 100.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,362.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,227,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,333,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $194.23. 2,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.77. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $201.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.448 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

