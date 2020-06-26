Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 10.4% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 95.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,940 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Walmart by 51.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,321,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $150,165,000 after purchasing an additional 446,979 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

WMT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.49. The stock had a trading volume of 158,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,777,977. The firm has a market cap of $339.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

