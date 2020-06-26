Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MTU Aero Engines (MTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MTU Aero Engines (ETR: MTX) in the last few weeks:

6/18/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €130.00 ($146.07) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €128.00 ($143.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €159.00 ($178.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €122.00 ($137.08) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €100.00 ($112.36) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €128.00 ($143.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €134.00 ($150.56) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €122.00 ($137.08) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €120.00 ($134.83) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €120.00 ($134.83) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €128.00 ($143.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €175.00 ($196.63) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €83.00 ($93.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €120.00 ($134.83) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €140.00 ($157.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR MTX traded down €0.60 ($0.67) during trading on Friday, reaching €149.40 ($167.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €144.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €196.79. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12 month low of €97.76 ($109.84) and a 12 month high of €289.30 ($325.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.