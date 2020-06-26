Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (LON:WKOF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $143.92

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Shares of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:WKOF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.92 and traded as high as $160.00. Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $162.50, with a volume of 1,825 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Company Profile (LON:WKOF)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to return to shareholders all dividends received, net of withholding tax on an annual basis.

