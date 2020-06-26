Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.09

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and traded as high as $13.64. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 30,844 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 296,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

