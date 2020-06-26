Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.24

Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $1.67. Whitehaven Coal shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 5,187,487 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$1.73 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00.

In other news, insider Paul Flynn 357,599 shares of Whitehaven Coal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

