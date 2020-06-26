Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WTFC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,482. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

