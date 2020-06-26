Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. 13,124,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,957,118. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $601.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: Margin

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit