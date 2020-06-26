Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. 13,124,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,957,118. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $601.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

