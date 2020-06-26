Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.46 EPS

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter. Yirendai had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 10.52%.

NYSE YRD opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.55. Yirendai has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Yirendai alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Yirendai has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.68.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.