Zacks: Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post -$1.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce earnings per share of ($1.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.55). Cinemark reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 265.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Cinemark from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,913. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 56,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

CNK traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,878. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.76. Cinemark has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.