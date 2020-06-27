$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.02. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.77 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%.

NWBI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NWBI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.47. 1,234,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,985. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $155,250.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $205,310. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,665,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,246,000 after purchasing an additional 179,646 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,693,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,301,000 after acquiring an additional 114,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,336,000 after acquiring an additional 813,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,852,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 446,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 262,564 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.