-$0.09 EPS Expected for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). Daseke posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Daseke had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.90 million.

DSKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

Shares of Daseke stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.71. 1,299,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,536. Daseke has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In other news, Director Brian Bonner bought 76,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $125,320.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,769.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Shepko bought 108,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $169,431.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,076 shares in the company, valued at $246,598.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

