$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSSC. BidaskClub raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.61. 145,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,117. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

In related news, insider Jorge Hevia sold 38,849 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $827,872.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,671.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $254,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,006 in the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 331,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 31,892 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

