-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, major shareholder Equal Talent Investments Ltd acquired 1,454,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 784,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,574.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 188.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 1,275,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.69 and a current ratio of 18.69. The company has a market cap of $215.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

