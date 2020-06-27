$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. Caretrust REIT posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 560,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,546,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,420,000 after buying an additional 2,293,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 3,028,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Caretrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

