$0.46 EPS Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. National Securities cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 779,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 75,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $10,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 211,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAIN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

