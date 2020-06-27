-$0.77 EPS Expected for Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avrobio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.72). Avrobio posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($2.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avrobio.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11).

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVRO. BidaskClub lowered Avrobio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

AVRO traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,919. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. Avrobio has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $703.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avrobio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Avrobio in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avrobio in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Avrobio in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Avrobio by 43.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

