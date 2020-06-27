$0.81 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.83. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on CENTA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,604. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

