-$1.07 EPS Expected for Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) to post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.66) to ($4.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($2.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Odonate Therapeutics.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.98. 495,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.11. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.