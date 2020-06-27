$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Bank of America raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Cfra cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetApp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,177,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $716,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $415,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,548,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $231,336,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $159,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,682,000 after purchasing an additional 454,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. 7,109,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,938. NetApp has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.