-$1.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report ($1.93) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.25). JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 421.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.18) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,064,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,335,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 10,743,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,194 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,028,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,012,000 after acquiring an additional 294,541 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,199 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,360,000 after acquiring an additional 132,056 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

