$139.50 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report $139.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.85 million to $144.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $98.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $550.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $558.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $599.03 million, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $652.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Bank of America upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 347,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,216. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

