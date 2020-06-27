$17.95 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post sales of $17.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $18.00 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $18.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $74.50 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $75.35 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $75.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million.

Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.12. 121,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,216. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $217.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $788,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 136,166 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 114,009 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 65,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

