$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will report $2.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the lowest is $2.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $11.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463,379 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,752 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,088,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 975.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,509,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,089 shares during the last quarter. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KDP traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,638,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit