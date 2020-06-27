$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will report $2.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the lowest is $2.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $11.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463,379 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,752 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,088,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 975.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,509,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,089 shares during the last quarter. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KDP traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,638,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

