$4.45 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report sales of $4.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. Epizyme reported sales of $5.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $32.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $42.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $132.64 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $198.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 67.19% and a negative net margin of 1,111.58%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million.

A number of research firms have commented on EPZM. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Epizyme from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays started coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 62,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $994,164.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,094.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Epizyme by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 20.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPZM stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. 2,753,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.05. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 14.81.

Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

