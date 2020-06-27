$49.53 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce sales of $49.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.40 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $48.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $216.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.14 million to $245.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $243.72 million, with estimates ranging from $232.52 million to $254.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.80 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.14. 1,012,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,769. The stock has a market cap of $181.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $1,773,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 35,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

