$5.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to announce sales of $5.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.70 billion. Nokia Oyj posted sales of $6.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full-year sales of $25.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.44 billion to $25.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $26.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.84 billion to $26.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%.

Several analysts have commented on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.59.

NOK traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $4.34. 40,903,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,728,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 566,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

